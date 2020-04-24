Engaged couples get creative with virtual weddings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They say love is eternal, but a wedding date is typically finite. That is, until social distancing happened.

Despite couples having to consider hitting “Control-Z” on two years of planning, the industry’s experts have been embracing the new avenues of celebration that have spawned from this setback.

“Even in the midst of this crazy time that we’re going through, if you just take a step back and listen to stories of how people are dealing with this…It’s been remarkable,” said Jeffra Trumpower, the Senior Creative Director at WeddingWire.

Trumpower shared how her company, which has nearly 1.2 million likes on Facebook, has noticed a growing number of romantic partners landing on a two-part program for adapting their day of matrimony.

“If you still want to celebrate your day, we still encourage couples to celebrate, virtually. You can get a bottle of champagne, or get your friends on a Zoom call to celebrate your day. But we’re also encouraging you to talk to your vendors about postponing your actual wedding day, so you can still have a big party later.”

As shown in the above segment, one couple settled on saying “I do” over Facebook Live, after a suggestion surprisingly came from their pastor.

“She threw out the idea at first and was just like, ‘I could marry you right now over Facebook,'” said Kelly-Lynne Guy, excitedly describing a ceremony led by a face on a tablet. “So that became an option, and then, when we talked to our parents, we realized it was the only option.”

Mr. and Mrs. Guy still plan to hold their standard wedding next year, but, for now, they can at least appreciate a unique experience that they were able to share with hundreds of their loved ones, safely from home.

Not to mention, how many people can say they were married by iPastor?