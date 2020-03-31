(CNN/WFLA) – The Empire State Building has replaced signature white lights to honor first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The building was lit up with a red and white siren display on Monday while Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” played in the background.
“Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” read a tweet from the building’s official Twitter account.
Another tweet said the building will shine with the “heartbeat of America” through the pandemic.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Coronavirus: Hillsborough County holds donation drive, in urgent need of medical supplies
- Coronavirus: More than 5,000 USF classes go online
- Feds revoking reservation status for tribe’s 300 acres
- Empire State Building debuts siren light display to honor first responders
- Dolly Parton reading bedtime stories to kids in new video series