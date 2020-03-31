Empire State Building debuts siren light display to honor first responders

(CNN/WFLA) – The Empire State Building has replaced signature white lights to honor first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The building was lit up with a red and white siren display on Monday while Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” played in the background.

“Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” read a tweet from the building’s official Twitter account.

Another tweet said the building will shine with the “heartbeat of America” through the pandemic.

