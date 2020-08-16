Emergency use authorization given to saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at Yale

(WFLA) – The US Food and Drug Administration has given “emergency use authorization” to a saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by scientists at Yale.

According to scientists, the test is called “SalivaDirect.”

The test is being further validated for asymptomatic patients “through a program that tests players and staff from the National Basketball Association (NBA).”

The school says SalivaDirect is simpler, less expensive and less invasive than a traditional swab.

“Results so far have found that SalivaDirect is highly sensitive and yields similar outcomes as NP [nasopharyngeal] swabbing,” an article posted to Yale’s website states.

In an emergency use authorization, the FDA commissioner can allow unapproved medical products or uses of those products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat or prevent serious illness when there are no approved alternatives.

