Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa and Catholic Charities have partnered to open an emergency homeless shelter to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The initiative is called “Hillsborough Hope” and is a temporary homeless shelter that will house 100 homeless individuals in tents set up to follow social distancing guidelines.

The program is designed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Tampa community.

The shelter will provide housing using 100 tents, three meals, showers, laundry, case management and medical care.

When someone arrives, they will need to complete an intake screening and will then receive toiletries and be provided with a numbered tent.

Catholic Charities is asking for donations for the shelter including toiletries, ready to eat meals and prepared breakfast foods. To help click here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

