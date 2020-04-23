Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother has died after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, the former presidential candidate announced on Twitter Thursday.

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

According to the WCVB, her brother, Donald Reed Herring was hospitalized in February for pneumonia and tested positive for the virus in early April. He died eight days after he was moved into the ICU.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time. And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren said. “I will miss my brother.”

Warren remembered her brother as “charming and funny” and called him a natural leader.

She said Reed joined the Air Force at 19 and spent 20 years in the military, including five years in Vietnam.

Herring was 86.

