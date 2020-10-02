Election impact from President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test expected to be minimal

TAMPA (WFLA) – The White House says President Trump’s symptoms are mild so far, but his positive diagnosis of COVID-19 is already having an impact on some levels of the election.

“It’s completely changing the discussion, a couple of days ago it was the Supreme Court nomination and now all of a sudden it’s the health of the Presidential candidate,” said political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus who says the President’s upcoming campaign events are already being changed, “It’s upset everyone’s schedule. Right now you are only 30 some days out from the election, you’ve got all kinds of rallies planned, fundraisers, your people out in the field are organizing things for you and all of a sudden now it’s up in the air, as is the next debate which was scheduled for Florida.”

Political leaders on both sides say campaign events may be canceled, but they don’t think that will impact the election.

“How many folks haven’t decided who they are voting for. If I had to guess, I would say that most folks have decided who they are voting for,” said Democratic Florida State Senator Janet Cruz.

Hillsborough County Republican Party Chairman Jim Waurishuk says the President’s supporters are concerned about his health, but will still vote for him.

“I don’t think it will have an impact to change anything dramatically. I think the President is doing well and I think he’ll win,” said Waurishuk.

Dr. MacManus says the President will have to look for other means to get out his message now that campaign events are being canceled.

“That’s why it’s very critical if he has a mild case to be out there every day in some form in terms of a television interview or Zoom or radio or something like that keeps people believing that this is just a mild thing that will pass,” said MacManus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: