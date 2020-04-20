Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Elba and wife, recovering from coronavirus, to help others

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) – Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus.

The British actor called the experience “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”

Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are recovering in New Mexico and are now focused on their new roles as United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors.  

They are working with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter"

Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online"

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Evening Weather Update"

Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year"

St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis"

Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'"

Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop"

Mo Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mo Wells"

DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis announcing K-12 schools will remain online"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida cancels K-12 testing amid coronavirus outbreak, schools staying closed through April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida cancels K-12 testing amid coronavirus outbreak, schools staying closed through April 15"

Gov. DeSantis on why he made the decision to continue with distance learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis on why he made the decision to continue with distance learning"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss