El Paso residents urged to stay home for 2 weeks as COVID hospitalizations soar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials are now asking the community to stay at home as much as possible for the next two weeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in El Paso. This comes as a record 786 people are hospitalized as of Sunday morning.

Sunday, the City reported three deaths, including a man in his 40s and a man and woman in their 80s. There were 517 new cases, but the city says the number of cases is expected to rise due to data released late Saturday from a dramatic increase in testing throughout El Paso.

According to the City, more than 25,000 tests were administered over a three-day period from Wednesday to Friday.

Most alarming, however, is the dramatic increase in hospitalizations in the county. There are 786 people hospitalized, with 177 in ICU and a record 117 on ventilators.

“In less than three weeks we’ve spiked from 259 to 786 COVID related hospitalizations—a 300 percent increase. If we continue on this trend, we risk detrimental effects to our entire healthcare system,” Public Health Director Angela Mora said. “For the sake of those hospitalized and the frontline healthcare workers working tirelessly each day to care for them, we ask you to please stay home for two weeks and eliminate your interactions with those outside your household until we can flatten the curve.”

Mora explained the number of hospitalizations is cause for concern for those with everyday non-COVID medical conditions and medical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes, and car accidents due to a lack of available hospital beds.

“With the surge of hospitalizations, we need the public to understand the strain our local health services and hospitals are currently going through.” Public Health Director Angela Mora

Due to the surge in local positive cases, the City and County implemented additional restrictions, and enforcement will be applied to the fullest as well as fines issued to those who do not follow local health orders such as:

Wearing a face covering while out in public,

Social gathering inside or outdoors with non-household members or with groups of more than ten (10) people,

Businesses who do not comply with monitoring customers and employees practicing safety protocols such as face-covering while in their business, practicing social distance, and not making sanitizer available.

Residents are urged to remain at home unless for essential activities. While conducting essential business, individuals should go alone or be accompanied by only one other person and always practice safety protocols by keeping a social distance from others, having proper hygiene, washing hands often, sanitizing hands, and always wearing a face cover while out in public.

There are now a total of 39,326 cases since the pandemic began and 11,198 active COVID cases in our community. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 12 ICU beds and 339 total hospital beds left in the region.

Saturday, a spokesperson for UMC said they’ve expanded to full capacity in their brick-and-mortar facility and will begin operations out of at least one mobile medical tent unit. The option is available for El Paso patients to be airlifted to other hospitals in Texas if they choose.