Eat Right delivers over 1,000 meals to hospital staff during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eat Right, a local meal prep delivery company is fueling the front lines to bring relief and hopefully some smiles to hospital staff in Tampa Bay.

Eat Right founder Cameron Fulks, Executive Chef Anthony Santos and the staff made over 1,000 breakfast and lunch prepared meals.

Throughout this week, 600 meals were delivered to St. Josephs Hospital, 300 went to Advent Health in Carrollwood, and another 300 will be brought to Tampa General Hospital on Thursday.

“When we started Eat Right, Feeding Tampa Bay was our first partnership and since they have helped us donate thousands of meals to the homeless in the Tampa Bay Area,” said Co-Founder and Executive Chef, Anthony Santos. “In this critical time we want to continue to assist in giving back as much as we can and the impact we are making on a lot of lives is the core of our company culture. Now, it only feels right to help provide some relief to our hospital staff and first responders”

Eat Right produces over 13,000 prepared meals weekly.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Eat Right.

