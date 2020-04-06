Duran Duran’s John Taylor reveals coronavirus recovery

(CNN) – Duran Duran bassist John Taylor says he’s made a full recovery from the coronavirus.

The rocker revealed he tested positive late last month in a post on his band’s Facebook page.

The 59-year-old said that COVID-19 “isn’t always a killer” and that “we can and will beat this thing.”

Taylor described the illness as a “turbo-charged flu” but said he came out of it “feeling ok.”

He also added that he didn’t mind the isolation because it gave him “the chance to really recover.”

There are more than 1.2 million cases of the disease with nearly 70,000 deaths worldwide.

