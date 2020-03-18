Dunkin’ stays open during coronavirus outbreak, offering carry-out, drive-thru only

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Dunkin’ Donuts chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is closing all its dining rooms due to coronavirus.

However, the restaurant-chain is still offering drive-thru and carry out service at its thousands of locations.

The company says customers can use its app for curbside pick-up or arrange delivery through Grub-Hub and other providers.

Dunkin’ is also reducing its hours. The company’s CEO did not outline exactly what the new hours will be, but he says they will allow employees to focus on their families.

Dunkin’ also says it is increasing its standards for hand washing and disinfecting inside its restaurants.

