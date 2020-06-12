Dunkin’ Donuts selling face masks for a good cause

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Need a new face mask? Donut worry.

Dunkin’ Donuts is making face masks. The company said since everyone who works there is required to wear a mask, they decided to brand their own.

You can see there are five to choose from and two of them even have a half-donut in the place of a big smile.

The masks aren’t medical grade but the company says they do have two layers.

You can find them on their website for $10.

Until the end of August, $3 of that $10 mask will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in the Childhood Foundation, which supports health and hunger relief for kids and under-served communities.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss