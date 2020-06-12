(CNN) – Need a new face mask? Donut worry.
Dunkin’ Donuts is making face masks. The company said since everyone who works there is required to wear a mask, they decided to brand their own.
You can see there are five to choose from and two of them even have a half-donut in the place of a big smile.
The masks aren’t medical grade but the company says they do have two layers.
You can find them on their website for $10.
Until the end of August, $3 of that $10 mask will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in the Childhood Foundation, which supports health and hunger relief for kids and under-served communities.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State sees record spike in cases 2 days in a row
- Dunkin’ Donuts selling face masks for a good cause
- Florida schools reopening in the fall not guaranteed due to coronavirus pandemic
- New drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Sarasota County
- Bar, restaurant owners receive warning from City of Tampa as coronavirus cases go up in ages 25 to 34