Dunkin’ Donuts selling face masks for a good cause

(CNN) – Need a new face mask? Donut worry.

Dunkin’ Donuts is making face masks. The company said since everyone who works there is required to wear a mask, they decided to brand their own.

You can see there are five to choose from and two of them even have a half-donut in the place of a big smile.

The masks aren’t medical grade but the company says they do have two layers.

You can find them on their website for $10.

Until the end of August, $3 of that $10 mask will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in the Childhood Foundation, which supports health and hunger relief for kids and under-served communities.

