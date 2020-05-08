Breaking News
Drugs stamped as ‘coronavirus’ seized in New York City

NEW YORK (CNN) – Police in New York City say they just got more than a million dollars worth off the streets.

According to the New York Police Department, six people were arrested in connection with a large-scale drug mill that distributed throughout the northeast.

According to police, the seizure included about 120,000 packets of fentanyl and heroin some of them stamped with the name “coronavirus” and “24 Black Mamba” which police say is an apparent reference to the death of Kobe Bryant. There were also packets labeled Hiroshima and ISIS.

Police also found $25,000 in cash and drug packaging materials.

