Drug shortages a concern as clinical trials begin in fight against coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Clinical trials began Tuesday for drugs that might be helpful in treating coronavirus symptoms. But some health experts worry we may run out of their supply before we even know whether they’re successful in combating the virus.

There’s already a shortage of key drugs that might treat coronavirus symptoms and the FDA isn’t even sure if they work yet.

“What that means right now is that supply chain channels are depleted of both of these products,” Soumi Saha with Premier Inc. said.

Saha says demand among hospitals for the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have gone up 300 and 3000 percent respectively. These same drugs are used to treat medical conditions like arthritis or lupus.

As hospitals order them in large quantities preparing for coronavirus patients, those who need them now may suffer.

“They may have some difficulty obtaining those drugs,” Saha said.

Saha says mass producing more of these drugs won’t be easy.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients in them come from overseas.

“There may be spot shortages. We’re keeping an eye on that,” FDA Director Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

FDA Director Stephen Hahn says if the drugs can treat the coronavirus, his agency will work with the federal government to produce them quickly.

“We’re trying to increase manufacturers’ production, both domestic and international,” Hahn said.

“They’re relatively safe medications, so there’s probably no downside,” Representative Ami Bera (D-CA) said.

Congressman Bera is cautiously optimistic about the drug trials but he says because they’re in short supply, they should be prescribed carefully.

“If, in fact, we see positive results from this, we ought to prioritize the use of these medications for hospitalized patients,” Bera said.

The FDA wants these trials to be a top priority as the coronavirus continues to spread.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"

Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss