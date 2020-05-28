Drive-thru, walk-up COVID-19 testing available in Manatee County

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) continues to expand COVID-19 testing, scheduling another drive-thru and the first walk-up service open to the public.

The next drive-thru testing opportunity is scheduled for Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, located at 1 Haben Blvd in Palmetto.

Anyone wishing to use the drive-thru must book an appointment in advance through DOH-Manatee at 941-748-0747.

Everyone must bring a photo ID and an appointment slip to the site. Prescriptions are preferred to help tracking test results, but aren’t mandatory.

A walk-up testing cite will be held on Thursday at Lincoln Park, located at 501 17th Str E in Palmetto.

Adults ages 18 and older with a valid ID can be tested daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until 200 test kits have been administered. The site will be open for at least 14 days.

No appointment is needed for the walk-up site.

The tests are free to the public.