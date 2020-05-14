Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Venice

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County will open a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on May 21.

The testing will be conducted at the Venice Community Center, located at 326 Nokomis Ave. S on the island of Venice.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Testing is available for anyone who is currently experiencing coronavirus symptoms, such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell and more.

Testing is also available for those who work in a healthcare setting.

Those who want to get tested must call in advance to make an appointment.

The phone number to schedule a test is 941-861-2883. Citizens can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Callers will be screened using CDC testing criteria.

DOH-Sarasota County said appointments are limited, but more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.

Those receiving a test should wear a face covering, stay in their vehicle and be prepared to show their driver’s license.

Bicyclists and pedestrians can be accommodated if they have an appointment.