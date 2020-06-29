Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to be held in south Sarasota County Wednesday

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is holding a by-appointment COVID-19 drive-thru testing opportunity on Wednesday.

Testing will take place at Heron Creek Middle School, located at 6501 W. Price Blvd in North Port from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those wishing to get tested should call 941-861-2883 to make an appointment.

DOH Sarasota will have 100 tests available.

Priority will be given to anyone currently experiencing symptoms of the virus, including, but not limited to, fever, cough, shortness or breath, chills and new loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who works in a health care setting will also be given priority.

Additional slots are available for those without current symptoms taking a test.