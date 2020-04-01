Drive-through testing site reopens at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The drive-through testing site at Raymond James Stadium is officially back open, but as of now, only for a few days.

From March 25 through March 27, the site administered 900 tests, and then closed.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management has now secured 1,500 additional Coronavirus testing collection kits from the State of Florida allowing them to re-launch its testing site at the stadium.

Pre-screening and pre-registration is still required.

Those wanting a test must call 813-272-5900, and go through a series of questions including the symptoms they are experiencing, travel history, recent contacts and any underlying health conditions.

With the new tests, the current plan is for the site to be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Friday.

“We have requested more tests, but no ETA on those. The entire country is requesting them so as you can imagine its a hard thing to get a beat on,” said John-Paul Lavandeira, with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement.

