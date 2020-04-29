Drive-through COVID-19 testing site to operate Friday in Sarasota

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-through coronavirus testing site will operate in Sarasota on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, it has partnered with CenterPlace Health, NAACP Sarasota Chapter and Light of the World International Church to host testing site on Friday that will be available by appointment only.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The testing site will be held Friday from 8 a.m. until noon, located at 3809 Chapel Drive in Sarasota.

The community-based testing site is open for anyone currently experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness or breath, new loss of taste or smell and other symptoms of the virus.

To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.

Appointments are limited, but the department is evaluating community COVID-19 testing opportunities in the future.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss