Drive-through COVID-19 testing site to operate Friday in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-through coronavirus testing site will operate in Sarasota on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, it has partnered with CenterPlace Health, NAACP Sarasota Chapter and Light of the World International Church to host testing site on Friday that will be available by appointment only.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The testing site will be held Friday from 8 a.m. until noon, located at 3809 Chapel Drive in Sarasota.

The community-based testing site is open for anyone currently experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness or breath, new loss of taste or smell and other symptoms of the virus.

To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.

Appointments are limited, but the department is evaluating community COVID-19 testing opportunities in the future.

