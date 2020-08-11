Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 29: Bottles of Dr Pepper drinks are seen on a store shelf on the day Keurig Green Mountain announced it has struck a deal worth more than $21 billion with Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. on January 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The new company will be known as Keurig Dr […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said in a tweet that all flavor of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.

