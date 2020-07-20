Dr. Fauci to throw out first pitch on opening day

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Washington Nationals have announced Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, July 23.
Fauci a “Nationals super-fan” is also the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has been the nation’s leading voice in the COVID-19 pandemic and has weighed in regularly on the return of sports amid the pandemic.
The Nationals will kick off MLB’s return against the New York Yankees.
