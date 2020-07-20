Dr. Fauci to throw out first pitch on opening day

FILE – In this June 26, 2020, file photo Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, center, speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, left, listen during a news conference with members of the Coronavirus task force at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. Fauci has warned that the United States could soon see 100,000 infections per day. “We haven’t even begun to see the end of it yet,” Fauci said during a talk hosted by Stanford University’s School of Medicine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Washington Nationals have announced Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, July 23.

A statement from the Washington Nationals regarding Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/iejxXeAA4V — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 20, 2020

Fauci a “Nationals super-fan” is also the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has been the nation’s leading voice in the COVID-19 pandemic and has weighed in regularly on the return of sports amid the pandemic.

The Nationals will kick off MLB’s return against the New York Yankees.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: