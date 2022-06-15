TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced Wednesday.

According to the NIH, Fauci, who is vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms.

“He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials,” NIH said in a statement.

Fauci is isolating and will work from home, the NIH added. Fauci will follow CDC guidelines and return to work when he tests negative.

Fauci has been the face of the government’s response to COVID-19 for more than two years and has previously avoided testing positive for the virus. But he is the latest in a long string of high-profile cases among lawmakers and government officials in Washington, D.C.

Biden is so far one of the few top government officials who has avoided getting it, though the White House acknowledges he could.