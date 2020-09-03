WASHINGTON – The nation’s top infectious disease expert is warning that Labor Day weekend could play a major role when it comes to slowing COVID-19 ahead of the looming cool temperatures of fall.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that the holiday weekend will determine the country’s chances at having a “running start” when it comes to containing the virus.
He added that he has a “great deal of faith in the American people” that they will follow CDC recommendations of masks, hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
Earlier in the pandemic, two other holiday weekends – Memorial Day and the Fourth of July – were tied to outbreaks in parts of the country.
Fauci addressed the upcoming weekend during a White House conference call with governors, according to the Associated Press.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- ‘Mr. President, where are you?’ – Biden blasts Trump’s COVID-19 response
- Dr. Fauci says Labor Day will be crucial for slowing COVID-19 spread this fall
- Residents at Tampa retirement, assisted living facility looking for pen pals
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, wife, 2 daughters all healthy after contracting COVID-19
- Will new leadership usher out persistent problems at Florida DEO?