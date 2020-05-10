1  of  2
Breaking News
Beach plans? Check Pinellas County beach capacity here first Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Dr. Fauci now in ‘modified quarantine’

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is now in, what he is calling, a “modified quarantine.”

Fauci told CNN he had a low-risk encounter with a White House staffer who tested positive for coronavirus.

He is currently on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci said he’ll telecommute and wear a mask for 14 days. He’ll also get tested for COVID-19 each day.

So far, those results are negative.

The heads of the CDC and FDA are in self-quarantine after getting exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss