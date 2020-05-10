Dr. Fauci now in ‘modified quarantine’

(CNN) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is now in, what he is calling, a “modified quarantine.”

Fauci told CNN he had a low-risk encounter with a White House staffer who tested positive for coronavirus.

He is currently on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci said he’ll telecommute and wear a mask for 14 days. He’ll also get tested for COVID-19 each day.

So far, those results are negative.

The heads of the CDC and FDA are in self-quarantine after getting exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

