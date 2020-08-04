Dr. Fauci lends support for reopening schools, in-person learning

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The nation’s top infectious diseases doctor is lending his support that schools should reopen this upcoming school year.

“The default position should be to try as best as you possibly can to open up the schools for in-person learning,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci discusses the importance of reopening schools and the benefits it has for students.

“It’s important for the children because of the psychological benefit, and in some places, even for the nutrition of children who rely on the breakfast and the lunches in school and proper nutrition,” added Dr. Fauci.

All of this comes as many teachers across the nation, and even right here in the Tampa Bay area, are protesting the reopening of schools. Many teachers thinking it’s not the best decision right now.

“We want to be with our kids. 100%. We miss them terribly, but we also recognize that keeping them safe and keeping us safe and the community safe is way more important,” said Pasco County Teacher Rachel Miller.

According to a Facebook post, the United School Employees of Pasco (USEP) are rallying this morning in front of school district headquarters at 8:30 a.m. They are rallying to begin the school year with a “distance-only learning format.”

LATEST STORIES: