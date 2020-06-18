Dr. Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL is responding to statements made by Dr. AnthonyFauci that he doesn’t see how football can be played this year.

Fauci told CNN that unless players are in a bubble and tested nearly every day, he feels it will be difficult to have a season.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills responded on Twitter saying the league, the players union and medical advisors are addressing the issues in order to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and other personnel.

Statement from NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills in response to Dr. Fauci “bubble” comment this morning. pic.twitter.com/hNKdC8qNdC — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) June 18, 2020

The news comes following Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for the coronavirus.

NFL training camp on is expected to start on July 22.

