Dr. Deborah Birx ‘hopeful’ for coronavirus vaccine but says, ‘wear a mask’

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ST. PAUL, Minn (NBC/CNN Newsource) – White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said that while she’s “hopeful” for a vaccine, she’s also convinced that the spread of COVID-19 can be stopped through mask-wearing and social distancing.

Dr. Birx spoke following an event in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday urged college students who had attended large parties to get tested and says should wear a face mask when you visit with friends and family members.

“We find that when people gather together in private, as family members and neighbors, they make assumptions that there couldn’t be anybody that has infection there. And then they don’t wear their masks and they interact together and that creates spreading of the virus among family members and among neighbors” Birx said.

She urged Americans to do “the right thing today” so we could have fewer cases in the fall.

“Yes, I’m hopeful for a vaccine… But I’m also very convinced right now that we can stop community spread by wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding crowds,” Birx said.

