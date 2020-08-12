DPBR suspends Tampa business’ alcohol license for violating COVID-19 regulations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area business has had its alcohol license suspended after the state says it violated an executive order by Gov. DeSantis to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pegasus Lounge & Package located on North Florida Avenue in Tampa is accused of operating as a stand-alone bar on Aug.8. According to DBPR, the business exceeded 50% of its occupancy capacity and patrons were not social distancing.

Back in March, Gov. DeSantis had ordered all bars and restaurants in Florida to stop selling food and alcohol limit its occupancy to 50% and abide by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines as well as restrict bars, pubs, and nightclubs from selling alcohol.

