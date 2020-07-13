1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis giving coronavirus update after record spike in new cases
Body found in California lake during search for missing ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Dozens protest Florida mask ordinance despite surge in cases

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV/NBC News) – Dozens took to the streets this weekend to protest Martin County, Florida’s new mask ordinance.

The order requires people to wear masks in businesses and outside spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

Commissioners said it passed as an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus through the county.

Curtis Crocker said he’s protesting, even as a COVID-19 survivor.

“It’s not that I don’t care about other people getting sick,” he said. “I lost two of my friends this week that died from COVID this week.”

Britteny Mozingo organized the event after she was frustrated by the county’s vote.

“I have a mask in my pocket. There are times that I think you should. There are times I think you shouldn’t. However, I do also believe it’s my responsibility to take care of my health and not any body else’s to tell me,” Mozingo said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss