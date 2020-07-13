Dozens protest Florida mask ordinance despite surge in cases

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV/NBC News) – Dozens took to the streets this weekend to protest Martin County, Florida’s new mask ordinance.

The order requires people to wear masks in businesses and outside spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

Commissioners said it passed as an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus through the county.

Curtis Crocker said he’s protesting, even as a COVID-19 survivor.

“It’s not that I don’t care about other people getting sick,” he said. “I lost two of my friends this week that died from COVID this week.”

Britteny Mozingo organized the event after she was frustrated by the county’s vote.

“I have a mask in my pocket. There are times that I think you should. There are times I think you shouldn’t. However, I do also believe it’s my responsibility to take care of my health and not any body else’s to tell me,” Mozingo said.