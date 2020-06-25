LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Dozens of Secret Service agents will be quarantined after Trump’s Tulsa rally

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump after speaking during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(CNN) – Dozens of Secret Service agents will be quarantined following President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to a law enforcement official who described the quarantine as a precaution.

Saturday’s rally packed a little over 6,000 people into the Bank of Oklahoma Center, fire officials said. But face masks and social distancing were not required.

Eight Trump staffers who helped organize the event have tested positive for the coronavirus, and so did two secret service agents, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Secret Service says it does not provide information about how many employees may be quarantined or infected, but says its still able to fulfill all of its duties.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss