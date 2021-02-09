‘Don’t be an embarrassment’: Tampa business asking Bucs fans to mask up during Super Bowl parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans got the ultimate gift this season – a Super Bowl win; and with a big win comes big responsibility, especially when it comes to crowds.

A boat parade will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. to celebrate the team’s historic victory. But the city has maintained that it will be a socially-distanced event making sure everyone keeps the coronavirus exposure to a minimum.

Just ask the co-owner of Ella’s, the wildly popular Seminole Heights restaurant.

“We don’t want to be an embarrassment to the rest of the country. We’ve got to do what we can to do it right and it can be done right if people are responsible,” said Melissa Deming.

Deming says her restaurant has taken extra precautions during COVID-19 to keep customers happy and healthy.

“It’s been hard enough to get through the pandemic and get to where we are now. So, we can’t go backwards, we need to go forwards,” Deming told 8 On Your Side.

This Tampa staple also happens to be one of the founding members of the ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative in the city which is promotes being open with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“You basically have to take a pledge that you’re going to be responsible, make people wear a mask, socially distance and limit your capacity,” Deming explained.

She’s hoping Buccaneers fans will be celebrating an epic and historical win while also making sure to masking up on Wednesday.

“The Bucs winning is a wonderful thing but we have to be responsible. We have to remember, we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Deming said.

Masks will be required outdoors in all event zones and entertainment districts including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk per Mayor Castor’s executive order.

The Buccaneers boat parade will be live-streamed by News Channel 8, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the City of Tampa.