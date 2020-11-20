Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.
The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.
Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.
Many people close to Trump Jr., including President Trump and his girlfriend Kimberly previously tested positive for the virus.
