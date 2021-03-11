LIVE NOW /
Domestic travelers no longer required to quarantine after entering New York from another state

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (NBC) – Starting in April, domestic travelers will not have to quarantine when entering the Empire State.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that New York will be dropping mandatory quarantines for domestic travelers entering the state starting April 1.

Travelers will still be required to fill out the traveler health form when entering the state.

Despite lifting the restriction, state officials still recommend quarantining as an added precaution against the spread of the virus.

Gov. Cuomo says as the state continues to make progress in “winning the foot race between the infection rate and the vaccination rate.”

State officials still say residents and visitors must still adhere to strict guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus like wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

International travelers will still be required to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival in New York.

