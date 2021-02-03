Dolly Parton says faith compelled $1 million COVID-19 research donation, won’t jump line to get vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton has been singing about everyday office employees working “9 to 5” for over 40 years, but now the country icon is singing about entrepreneurs working “5 to 9” to pursue their dreams after hours.

The Grammy-winning legend’s 1980s hit has been flipped by Squarespace — a company that helps users build and host their own websites — for a Super Bowl commercial debuting Tuesday. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of “La La Land” fame directed the spot.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses,” Parton said. “‘5 to 9’ seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

Parton is using Squarespace to create a website for her new perfume, DollyFragrance.com.

The singer, who is also an actor, producer, humanitarian and more, said she can relate to businesspeople working around the clock to fulfill their goals.

“Well I work 365 (days a year). I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day,” she said. “Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes.”

The newly 75-year-old Dolly Parton is eligible to be inoculated against COVID-19 but hasn’t gotten a shot yet, she told the Associated Press, even though she donated $1 million to vaccine development.

Speaking of her donation to the Associated Press, the songstress said: “Well, I follow my heart. I’m a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do.”

“When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, ‘I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.’ I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they’re wonderful people, they’ve been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine,” she continued.

The music icon also revealed if she’s yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money. I’m very funny about that.”

Parton noted that she “legally” could have received the vaccine last week, as she’s now officially 75. The performer turned 75 back on Jan. 19, and she revealed that she actually considered receiving it that very day but changed her mind.

“I’m going to get mine though, but I’m going to wait. I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, “Nah, don’t do that.” You’ll look like you’re just doing a show,” Parton said.