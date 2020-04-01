Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus
Live Now
Triple homicide suspect from AMBER Alert in standoff with Tampa police

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order"

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss