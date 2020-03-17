1  of  2
Breaking News
Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Dollar General stores to dedicate first hour after opening to senior shoppers

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Dollar General

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of every shopping day to senior shoppers beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The company is asking non-senior customers to avoid shopping at Dollar General stores in the first hour after stores open so that seniors, who are more at risk from the COVID-19 coronavirus, can avoid shopping while stores are busy.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors.  We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, in a statement. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

The company also announced that stores will close one hour earlier than their regular closing time to allow employees to restock store shelves.

Stores will maintain their normal opening hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"

Metropolitan Ministries CV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries CV"

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss