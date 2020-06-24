LIVE NOW /
DOJ warns of fake face-covering exemption cards

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Department of Justice is warning Americans that various cards claiming to exempt the holder from face-covering ordinances are fraudulent and not endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“These postings were not issued by the department and are not endorsed by the department,” the press release reads. “The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department.”

The news comes following multiple county ordinances that are enacting mask ordinances for residents and employees including in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco.

For more information about the ADA, please contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).

