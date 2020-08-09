DOH Sarasota to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Englewood

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is offering by-appointment only coronavirus testing on Thursday.
DOH Sarasota will have 100 COVID-19 tests available at the Englewood Sports Complex, located at 1300 South River Road.
Testing will be prioritized for anyone experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness or breath or recent loss of taste or smell, anyone who works in a health care setting and first responders.
LIST: Where can I get a coronavirus test in Tampa Bay?
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
To be evaluated and make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups and people on bicycles.
