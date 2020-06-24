DOH-Sarasota to hold COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Englewood

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota will hold a COVID-19 drive-thru testing opportunity at the Englewood Sports Complex on Thursday.

Testing is available by appointment. To be evaluated and make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Englewood Sports Complex is located at 1300 South River Road.

DOH-Sarasota is prioritizing COVID-19 testing for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficult breathing, chills, new loss of taste or smell and more.

Priority will also be given to anyone who works in a health care setting.

Additional slots are available for those without current symptoms seeking a test.

One hundred tests are available during Thursday’s opportunity.

DOH-Sarasota can also accommodate walk-ups and people on bicycles.