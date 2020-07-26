DOH Sarasota schedules 2 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites, by appointment only

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health-Sarasota County will hold two coronavirus drive-thru testing sites, by appointment only, on July 29-30.
DOH-Sarasota said the testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S, Venice (July 29)
- Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port (July 30)
One hundred tests will be available each day. Citizens wanting to get tested much call 941-861-2883 to make an appointment.
DOH-Sarasota is prioritizing testing for anyone currently experiencing symptoms or who works in a healthcare setting.
Bicyclists can be accommodated if they have appointments.