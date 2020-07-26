DOH Sarasota schedules 2 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites, by appointment only

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 23: An employee of the Berlin-Mitte district health office wearing PPE protective gear demonstrates taking a throat swab from a city employee during a press opportunity at Berlin’s first drive-in Covid-19 testing facility the day before its opening during the coronavirus crisis on April 23, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Germany is seeking to expand its Covid-19 testing capacity in order to test not only health and emergency workers and people with Covid-19 symptoms, but also other parts of the population who might be asymptomatic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health-Sarasota County will hold two coronavirus drive-thru testing sites, by appointment only, on July 29-30.

DOH-Sarasota said the testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S, Venice (July 29)

Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port (July 30)

One hundred tests will be available each day. Citizens wanting to get tested much call 941-861-2883 to make an appointment.

DOH-Sarasota is prioritizing testing for anyone currently experiencing symptoms or who works in a healthcare setting.

Bicyclists can be accommodated if they have appointments.