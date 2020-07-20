DOH-Sarasota holding COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Venice this week

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health in Sarasota County has scheduled two by-appointment only coronavirus drive-thru testing dates at the Venice Community Center.
Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on July 22 and 23 at the center, located at 326 Nokomis Ave. S in Venice.
DOH-Sarasota will have 100 COVID-19 throat swab tests available per day.
Testing will be prioritized for anyone currently experience symptoms (such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing or recent loss of taste or smell) or anyone who works in a health-care setting.
Citizens must call in advance to make an appointment. To be evaluated and schedule an appointment, call 941-861-2883, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOH-Sarasota said those getting tested should stay in their vehicles, wear a face covering and be prepared to show a photo ID.
Bicyclists and pedestrians can be accommodated as long as they have appointments.