DOH-Sarasota holding COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Venice this week

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 23: An employee of the Berlin-Mitte district health office wearing PPE protective gear demonstrates taking a throat swab from a city employee during a press opportunity at Berlin’s first drive-in Covid-19 testing facility the day before its opening during the coronavirus crisis on April 23, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Germany is seeking to expand its Covid-19 testing capacity in order to test not only health and emergency workers and people with Covid-19 symptoms, but also other parts of the population who might be asymptomatic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health in Sarasota County has scheduled two by-appointment only coronavirus drive-thru testing dates at the Venice Community Center.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on July 22 and 23 at the center, located at 326 Nokomis Ave. S in Venice.

DOH-Sarasota will have 100 COVID-19 throat swab tests available per day.

Testing will be prioritized for anyone currently experience symptoms (such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing or recent loss of taste or smell) or anyone who works in a health-care setting.

Citizens must call in advance to make an appointment. To be evaluated and schedule an appointment, call 941-861-2883, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota said those getting tested should stay in their vehicles, wear a face covering and be prepared to show a photo ID.

Bicyclists and pedestrians can be accommodated as long as they have appointments.