Dog-like robot nurse could remotely measure vitals during coronavirus pandemic

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Hospitals often bring in therapy dogs to help soothe patients as they receive treatment.

But a new type of canine could be used to help doctors gather vital information from COVID-19 patients.

Robot dog “Spot” comes equipped with an infrared camera and three other monochrome cameras to get a patient’s vital signs without a doctor present.

The robot would take skin temperature, breathing rate, pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation remotely.

The science could help keep down exposure to COVID-19.

Researchers in Boston are testing out the robot-dog on volunteers.

While the idea is to use the robots in triage situations, it could eventually be expanded to continuously monitor patients in their hospital rooms so doctors can check-in on them virtually.

