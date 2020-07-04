Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — A dog in Georgia is believed to have been the second canine in the U.S. to test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday that the 6-year-old mixed-breed dog was tested after its owners contracted COVID-19 and the dog began suffering from a neurological illness.
The dog was positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The dog was euthanized after the neurological illness progressed.
Officials say the dog’s neurological illness was caused by a condition unrelated to the coronavirus. Experts do not believe that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus.
