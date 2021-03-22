Doctor’s Urgent Care in Odessa holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctor’s Urgent Care will be holding coronavirus vaccination clinics while supplies last in Odessa.
All health insurances will pay the cost for the vaccination, regardless of deductible or co-pays. For those without health insurance, the government will pay for the cost.
Vaccinations will be done at the 13256 State Road 54 location on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered for those who meet the state qualifications.
According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis those eligible to receive the vaccine are:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff;
- People aged 50 and older;
- Frontline health care workers;
- Sworn law enforcement, K-12 school employees and firefighters aged 50 or older;
- People who are “extremely vulnerable” to the virus who have a state form signed by a physician.
An appointment must be scheduled in advance.
Coronavirus PCR swab testing is also available and results are taking one business day. Rapid testing is available and results will come within 15 minutes.