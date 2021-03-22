Doctor’s Urgent Care in Odessa holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctor’s Urgent Care will be holding coronavirus vaccination clinics while supplies last in Odessa.

All health insurances will pay the cost for the vaccination, regardless of deductible or co-pays. For those without health insurance, the government will pay for the cost.

Vaccinations will be done at the 13256 State Road 54 location on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered for those who meet the state qualifications.

According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis those eligible to receive the vaccine are:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

People aged 50 and older;

Frontline health care workers;

Sworn law enforcement, K-12 school employees and firefighters aged 50 or older;

People who are “extremely vulnerable” to the virus who have a state form signed by a physician.

An appointment must be scheduled in advance.

Coronavirus PCR swab testing is also available and results are taking one business day. Rapid testing is available and results will come within 15 minutes.