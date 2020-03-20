Doctors Hospital of Sarasota physician tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Doctors Hospital of Sarasota was notified that a physician in the Hospital’s behavioral health unit tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors Hospital said in a statement: “Our behavioral health unit is a secure unit with a limited number of patients and employees. All patients have private rooms and physicians consult with patients at a distance. Visitors are not permitted in the unit.”

Patients and employees who had potential exposure to the physician were notified. The Florida Department of Health is following up with patients who may have been potentially exposed. All employees are screened daily and no employees have developed symptoms.

Doctors Hospital says the physician is doing well and is self-isolating at home.

This is the second Doctors Hospital of Sarasota employee to test positive for coronavirus.

