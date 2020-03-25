Breaking News
LIVE: Hillsborough County officials meeting to consider curfew order

Doctor who served as adviser for movie ‘Contagion’ has contracted coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

The doctor who served as a medical adviser during the filming of the 2011 pandemic movie Contagion has announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, who assisted director Steve Soderbergh during the filming of the 2011 film, revealed the positive test during an interview on Fox News on Tuesday.

“If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey,” Dr. Lipkin told Fox’s David Asman.

Dr. Lipkin did not provide any other details about how he contracted the virus.

Many of the scenes in the 2011 film reflect Dr. Lipkin’s experiences in Beijing during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak"

Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow"

Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss