Doctor warns parents about two high-risk spots on campus as schools reopen amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new cause for concern when it comes to COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Thousands of children are now infected with the virus after schools across the state are reopening with children coming onto campuses.

Nearly 9,000 kids have tested positive in the first 15 days of classes since students began resuming in-person learning across the state.

8 On Your Side is helping families separate fact from fiction, seeking advice and answers from a COVID-19 expert.

When the numbers were released, the data made headlines, it was a trend no one wanted to see with totals no one wanted to hear as thousands of kids across Florida became infected with the coronavirus.

“The more that kids get around other kids, the risk will go up, and how comfortable are you with that,” said COVID-19 expert, Dr. John Greene.

The longtime physician has spent a lifetime studying infectious diseases and is currently based at Moffitt Cancer Center.

He calls this trend “concerning,” but it also quick to point out, the spike isn’t necessarily shocking since more kids are, in fact, being tested.

Dr. Greene tells 8 On Your Side it’s a good news, bad news situation.

Kids are resilient, he maintains, with strong immune systems, most bounce back quickly. But, children are also often asymptomatic, unaware they’re spreading the virus.

“I think they tend to not have the big inflammation and they tend to have relatively healthy bodies,” he said.

He tells parents – be consistent and also offered this advice.

Don’t relax the rules on social distancing and, as schools reopen, he tells us the top two places kids are at risk – packed hallways and lockers.

“Teachers are rightly concerned, but I still think this can be done safely. as you maintain controlled environment,” said Dr. Greene. “That’s the key.”

