Do you still need a mask? Here’s how the CDC determines if you should wear one

Coronavirus

by: Erika Edwards

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(NBC News) — As Covid cases and related hospitalizations fall nationwide, Americans — exhausted by two years of pandemic — are increasingly asking when masks can come off indoors.

“Not yet,” says both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many infectious disease experts.

Last summer, the CDC recommended indoor masking for communities logging either an average of 50 Covid cases per 100,000 residents or a test positivity rate of at least 8 percent.

That guidance has not changed. And as of Thursday, 99.9 percent of U.S. counties met the criteria for indoor masking.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss