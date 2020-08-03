Do they really work? Putting UV sanitizers to the test

(KPNX/NBC News) – A recent University of Arizona study found our phones can carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats.

At the same time, a lot of us are seeing ads for UV sanitizers that claim they can disinfect household items within minutes.

One put to the test by NBC affiliate KPNX claims to kill 99 percent of bacteria.

It uses UV lamps to damage DNA in bacteria and viruses, and claims to disinfect anything you can fit inside it – phones, keys or even your face mask.

According to KPNX, a score of 30 means it’s dirty and can make you sick with everything from the cold and flu to stomach problems.

KPNX picked a UV sanitizer for about $30.

One phone tested came in at 255 on the filth finder, but after being placed in the UV lamp, it came in at 39, KPNX said.

A test with another phone went from more than 900 all the way down to 134 after 10 minutes in the sanitizer.

While it’s not perfect, it certainly made a huge difference.

Physician Dr. Andrew Carroll uses UV sanitizers in his office to disinfect the laptops they use. He said to get things really clean, you can always wipe it down with disinfecting cloths and then put it in the box to finish it off.

