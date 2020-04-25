Disneyland, Disney World may not reopen until 2021, independent financial report says

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Disney theme parks may stay closed for the rest of this year.

That’s the newest advice from financial firm UBS for Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

UBS said it now expects the parks to open Jan. 1 at 50% capacity for the first six months and 75% capacity for the remaining six months of 2021, according to analyst John Hodulik.

Disney officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, USA Today reported.

Disney announced in March the parks would remain closed indefinitely. UBS previously expected June 1, 2020, would be the opening date.

Others on Wall Street have maintained a more optimistic outlook, predicting the parks could still reopen in the summer, financial news outlet Barron’s reported.

The new UBS outlook reflects more closely to a timetable presented by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is part of the White House coronavirus response effort. Fauci said in March that it may take a year to 18 months for a coronavirus vaccine to be available for use for the public.

Disney has stated that no reopening date is set, but Disney parks are accepting reservations for June 1 and later. The company said guests are always available to modify bookings if an opening date occurs before or after that date.

More information could be presented from Disney on May 5 when it discusses its quarterly financial results.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: